MLB Umpire's Salary: How Much do Baseball Umpires Earn?

While it may seem that being an MLB umpire would be a dream come true, the reality is that it is a highly demanding and thankless job. Umpires need to work 162 games and have their complete attention focused for the duration of every game. A missed call will almost certainly lead to an earful from the team's manager.

"MLB must have sent in the word we need a game 3. Absolutely embarrassing from this ump. 3 huge misses in 1 inning" - Tyler Armijo

Aside from the pressure of getting the correct call on every play for three or more hours, they all need to stand behind the catcher for an average of 300 pitches per game, with fastballs coming in at 100mph or more. Considering these details, many are not envious of what the job entails. However, being an MLB umpire comes with its benefits as well.

Umpires will not only be at the heart of every baseball game, but they will also develop relationships with players, coaches, and the front office. An ump is as important as the players, for better or worse. While the goal of the umpire is to remain anonymous, some have become notorious for their inconsistencies or poor game calling. Angel Hernandez is a prime example of this.

How to become an MLB Umpire?

Becoming an ump in the MLB is extremely difficult. There are only 76 umpires at the MLB level, with every one of them having to spend years in the minor leagues to gain experience and pay their dues.

The MiLB Umpire Training Academy in Vero, Florida, is the starting point for many prospective umpires. Run by former Major and Minor League umpires, hopeful students will spend months in the classroom learning, on-field drills, and live game exercises.

"Where should we go next?" - MLB Umpire Camps

Upon completion of the program, only a small number of umpires will be chosen to become Minor League Umpires. After roughly six to seven years, those selected umps will be eligible for Triple-A certification, which they will then be evaluated by the MLB for future assignments. It's a long road, but a rewarding one if you can make your way to the show.

How much can an MLB Umpire make?

The average salary for an MLB Ump in 2022 was $235,000. While rookie umpires start with a salary of $150,000, the more experienced umpires can make upwards of $400,000.

One of the most well-known umpires in MLB history was Joe West, who retired in 2022. The former umpire's salary was a reported $450,000. On May 25, 2021, West surpassed Bill Klem's major league record by umpiring his 5,376th career game.

"Cowboy Joe West" - Bill Mynatt

