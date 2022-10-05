Is Angel Hernandez the worst umpire in the MLB?

Being an umpire in the MLB is difficult. Plays are made so fast and with such skill that even the most seasoned umpires can make the wrong calls. Indeed, being an MLB umpire is the epitome of a thankless job.

However, fans have often expressed their views on who is the worst umpire in the league. Unfortunately, that title is most often given to umpire Angel Hernandez.

Hernandez is originally from Cuba, and has been an umpire since 1991. In that time, he has been mired in several controversies that have made him unpopular with fans, players, and managers.

Hernandez has been voted the worst umpire in the MLB twice. In a poll caried out, 22% of active players identified Hernandez by name as the worst umpire in baseball. As a 30-year veteran of the league, Hernandez makes the highest possible salary for an umpire, which is $430,000.

During a 1998 game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Hernandez made a very questionable call. He called Braves runner Michael Tucker safe on a sacrifice fly, despite obviously being out.

Mets Lineups @MetsLineups This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible). This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible). https://t.co/Oe4zJ3sunM

"This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible)." - @ Mets Lineups

In 2013, Hernandez called the runners out on a double play between the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox. With the bases loaded in extra innings, Hernandez called the White Sox runner out at first base despite replays showing he beat the throw. This made Hernandez abidingly unpopular in Chicago.

Sox On 35th @SoxOn35th In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013. In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013. https://t.co/l9rJk7oQwD

"In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013." - @ Sox on 35th

Hernandez attempted to sue the MLB in 2017 on account of "racial discrimination". Hernandez claimed that he had not been given the opportunity to call a World Series since 2005 on account of his race. In 2021, a New York judge threw away his case.

Hernandez has made many questionable calls in his career, but perhaps one game stands out more than any other. During Game 3 of the ALDS in 2018, Hernandez had 3 calls overturned by the league in the first 4 innings.

The following year, in 2019, Hernandez was suspended for allegedly eavesdropping on a call with MLB executives investigating his practices.

Angel Hernandez is still probably the worst umpire in the MLB

Hernandez being attented to during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers

We have only mentioned a few cases wherein Hernandez demonstrated a lack of prowess as an umpire. Many players have stated their strong dislike for Hernandez over the years. It is safe to say that Angel Hernandez is probably still the worst umpire in the MLB.

