How to buy MLB tickets for Capital One credit card rewards? Eligibility details and best deals

MLB and Capital One are partners and have been for a long time. As a result, there are promotions that they run together. When a credit card company partners with another brand, it's often to give customers rewards related to the brand.

In this case, it's game tickets. Credit card companies often allow users to rack up points, sometimes in the form of cash back. For Capital One, their users earn Capital One miles.

These function as a sort of currency that's only good for the partnerships the company has. Fortunately for baseball fans, that includes tickets to a game. Here's how to redeem them.

MLB tickets from Capital One reward guide

To redeem Capital One miles on anything, you must first visit the official Capital One Entertainment site and log in with your correct credentials. This is how you would redeem the miles for anything, not just baseball tickets.

MLB tickets from Capital One are available

Capital One has two deals for tickets: one for “tickets powered by Vivid Seats” and a second for “cardholder exclusive tickets by Capital One.”

The exclusive tickets can be redeemed for 5,000 miles which translates $40 in cash rewards, depending on the Capital One card you have. This is a good deal as these tickets typically sell for $100 to $300 each. The exclusive seats are generally in lower-level seats.

there are only four exclusive tickets available per game. Once the exclusive seats go, you can still get tickets with your rewards through Vivid Seats at variable prices, which are not as good of a deal.

Eligibility is based on if you have a Capital One travel card that earns Capital One miles. Either the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card will suffice.

