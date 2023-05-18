Aaron Judge may have found his new celebration. In fact, it might become the New York Yankees rallying cry on offense. Amidst the controversy surrounding his home runs in the series with the Toronto Blue Jays, the reigning AL MVP has taken to referencing the controversy in celebration.

Judge debuted this new hit celebration after poking a single past shortstop Bo Bichette's outstretched glove. He rounded first and retreated before covering his eyes and celebrating the hit.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge has found his new hit celebration Aaron Judge has found his new hit celebration 👀 https://t.co/19k1rs9MEh

It's a reference to a home run that has drawn cheating comparisons. Judge had already hit one home run in the game before he glanced at his dugout and mashed the next pitch more than 460 feet away.

The Blue Jays broadcasting crew noticed it and called it into question, which sparked cheating allegations. The pitcher said that he was tipping pitches to Judge, which may have been why he glanced.

The Yankees star said he was trying to get his dugout to quit yelling at the umpire after Aaron Boone had already been ejected for the same. Either way, there have been accusations hurled at Judge, but he's taking them largely in stride.

For the most part, fans love seeing the petty side of Judge as he continues his MVP defense this season.

Justin Tetreault @justintetreault @JomboyMedia He's going to wear a pitch by the end of the series. @JomboyMedia He's going to wear a pitch by the end of the series.

Joey @DJLeMVP This is by far the coldest thing Aaron Judge has ever done This is by far the coldest thing Aaron Judge has ever done https://t.co/8pRstH5k5P

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Aaron Judge is a bad man. Aaron Judge is a bad man. https://t.co/7NEB5sd5na

Mike Daddino @mike_daddino Petty Aaron Judge is the coldest dude to ever walk on planet earth. Petty Aaron Judge is the coldest dude to ever walk on planet earth. https://t.co/jrFolzXI3Z

Judge has taken everything in stride, though he did say he didn't appreciate being called a cheater. However, he returned the following night with a game-winning two-run home run (with no glance) and followed that up with a 1/3 night with two walks.

Aaron Judge has been excellent once again

Despite a brief blip due to a hip injury, Aaron Judge has been excellent this season. He's not been on the unbelievable torrid pace he was last year, but he has been great.

Aaron Judge has been good this season

He's currently sporting a 156 wRC+ and a 1.6 fWAR, both of which lead the Yankees. It's not the historic season of 2022, but he's proving that he was worth the money they signed him to.

The Yankees have a hole to climb out of and they'll need every Judge home run (and celebration) they can get.

