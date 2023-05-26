How can I fix MLB The Show 23 XP glitch? Diamond Dynasty error solved

Ever since MLB The Show 23 was released in March, it has become the talk of the town for baseball fans. The simulation game has some exciting new features this year for fans to enjoy.

Unfortunately, the XP glitch on the game's Diamond Dynasty mode has recently grabbed headlines. Some players have complained about finishing their challenges and events but not getting any XP credited to their profiles.

Here, we take a look at a few ways that can help you fix the glitch in the game to avoid the loss of Paralled XP (PXP).

Restart the game — Although this may seem like an obvious option, some players have noted seeing their PXP restored after simply closing down and re-starting the game.

— Although this may seem like an obvious option, some players have noted seeing their PXP restored after simply closing down and re-starting the game. Delete and reinstall MLB: The Show 23 —If restarting the game doesn't solve the XP glitch, make sure you save your progress before deleting and reinstalling the game.

—If restarting the game doesn't solve the XP glitch, make sure you save your progress before deleting and reinstalling the game. Wait for the solution—If all the methods fail, simply waiting for your PXP to appear has worked for some players. Players who accepted their loss of XP, saw it randomly credited back to them a few hours later.

Tips and tricks to get XP in MLB The Show 23

How to get XP fast on MLB The Show 23

There are several ways to boost your XP on MLB The Show 23. However, the best way to gain XP is through the Road to the Show mode.

Players can complete tasks to earn rewards and collect XP along the way.

Furthermore, tasks like plate appearances, hits, and home runs can be completed several times. As a result, gamers that focus on these tasks on a regular basis can earn more XP.

Although completing these tasks multiple times can be time-consuming, changing Presentation Mode to Fast Play, Pitch Selection Cameras to None, and Batter Walkup to Off can help you save time.

Collecting more PXP will further upgrade your level on the Player Parallels system on MLB The Show 23.

