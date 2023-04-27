How to collect Hidden Egg 2 in MLB The Show 23? Hints and recommendations for discovering location

MLB The Show 23 has been a roaring success, with fans praising the latest iteration of the video game franchise. From crisp action to newly added features, The Show 23 has completely showcased what a baseball video game can be.

The video game series has continued to revolutionize its gaming modes, constantly adding new and unique experiences for baseball fans. In recent years, the series has introduced successful modes such as Diamond Dynasty, "Storylines", and the ever-popular "Road to the Show".

"MLB The Show 23 introduces Storylines mode celebrating the Negro Leagues' triumph over adversity, created in partnership with the @NLBMuseumKC Full details: http://play.st/40wcAuk" - @PlayStation

While there are several modes that allow fans to play the game they want to play, there are extra players buried within every mode. One of the challenges that has MLB The Show fans is The Great Egg Hunt.

The Great Egg Hunt rewards fans for completing various challenges and accomplishments while playing various modes in the game. After finding one of the hidden eggs, fans are rewarded with various player cards, icons and packs.

There are nine different eggs to be discovered by gamers, however, today I will be focussing on Hidden Egg #2. The hint for uncovering Hidden Egg #2 is as follows: What do you call an egg that travels around the world? An egg-splorer!

In order to unlock Egg #2, players will need to win a game against four different teams from different continents. According to several sources online, the Mini-Seasons mode is the ideal method for completing this mission.

Here's a list of all of the rewards you get for getting all eggs in MLB The Show 23.

If gamers are finally able to grind through and collect every egg, they will be rewarded with various player cards such as Alex Bregman and George Springer. Here is a look at all of the rewards:

Catfish Hunter (SP) – 95 Overall Diamond

Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Profile Icon

Alex Bregman (3B) – 96 Overall Diamond

5 The Show 23 Packs

Gregory Soto (RP) – 95 Overall Diamond

3 Ballin is a Habit Packs

George Springer – 97 Overall Diamond

Reggie Jackson – 97 Overall Diamond

Golden Egg Profile Icon

Good luck to everyone participating in The Great Egg Hunt and enjoy your Reggie Jackson card if you get there.

