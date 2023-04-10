How to download stadiums in MLB The Show 23? Build and use custom ballparks to host the team of your dreams

MLB The Show has been the premier baseball video game for years, and by the look at the release of the latest edition, that trend will continue.

The latest iteration of the series hit shelves everywhere on March 28. It is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The series made several exciting changes and upgrades to the latest edition of the franchise, including the introduction of two-way players and the universal DH. Another feature in the latest release is the "Storylines" mode. It allows players to play through key stories about several Negro League stars, including Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson.

"How to Create a Stadium in MLB The Show 23" - The Nerd Stash

Another feature that has been a success since it was introduced into the MLB The Show 21 has been building custom stadiums. Since debuting, the custom stadium builder has received praise from fans of the video game series.

The Stadium Creator mode has continued to expand, giving fans even more options to make the ballpark their own. Over 30 new templates have been added within the latest edition, as well as online competitive night lighting.

The Show 23 also introduced more concourse items that grant new layers to customization options, letting gamers bring their vision to life. If a gamer does not want to build their own stadium, they will be able to download community-built parks on the Stadium Creation menu.

"first created stadium of mlb the show 23" - @henry_goms

How to build a custom stadium in MLB The Show 23

In the main menu, gamers can find an option on the top right of their screen labeled "Create." Selecting this option takes players to another screen where the "Stadium Creator" option may be chosen to see a section called myStadiums. This will only feature previously created stadiums.

The Stadium Customization screen provides builders with a plethora of options to play around with, including props, structures, and other cosmetic items. These options will allow gamers to make their very own iconic stadiums such as Fenway Park.

Once the player deems their stadium complete, simply hit "Save Changes" to make sure their custom changes last forever.

NYY Recaps @NYYRecapsDerek Stadium creator in MLB the Show is excellent meditation. Stadium creator in MLB the Show is excellent meditation. https://t.co/8lJgbj8DR4

The Show 23 also allows gamers to share their MLB ballparks with friends, giving them the ability to share or download custom stadiums from those around the world. Do you have what it takes to design the next Wrigley Field or Tropicana Field?

