How to get traded in MLB The Show 23? All possibilities explored

MLB The Show has been the premier baseball video game for years, and by the look at the release of the latest edition, that trend will continue. The newest iteration of the series hit shelves everywhere on March 28 and is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The video game series has continued to revolutionize its gaming modes, constantly adding new and unique experiences for baseball fans. In recent years, the series has introduced successful modes such as Diamond Dynasty, "Storylines", and the ever-popular "Road to the Show".

"First time ever playing MLB The Show since it’s on gamepass fun game like the dynamic of it increasing the difficulty as you get better on road to the show I’m at HOF in Triple A better than the person starting in the league just in and out of slumps but I see overall matters" - @MrMattic047

The "Road to the Show" mode on MLB The Show 23 allows gamers to create a player from scratch, going through the MLB Draft process and minor leagues before working their way to the MLB.

The process is a long but rewarding one, however, some fans have wondered how they can get traded from the team that drafted them. Sometimes players will be drafted on teams with superstars ahead of them, forcing them to get stuck behind Bo Bichette on the depth chart.

Getting traded is not an easy task, especially if you are early into your career, but it does not mean you cannot try. The best way to get traded in Road to the Show is through your agent, however, it won’t be that easy to get it done.

"We all play MLB The Show differently, but Mini Seasons on Legend difficulty is my warm fuzzy blanket (when I'm not playing Franchise or RTTS)" - @MillsTwitch

Increasing a player's stats in MLB The Show's RTTS is key to forcing a trade

Leveling up your stats will be the best way to be traded, as your agent will tell you that you have no leverage, forcing you to remain on your current roster. Once you manage to level up and improve your stats, you will be able to get more out of this conversation when you speak with your agent. Sooner or later, the trade will happen and you will go to another team.

While it is a long process, it could be beneficial, opening up gamers to a larger role with a new club. You will no longer have to wait behind Aaron Judge to retire in order to be granted an everyday role, making your experience with MLB The Show 23 a more rewarding one.

