How many children does John Sterling have? A glimpse into the family life of legendary Yankees announcer

When it comes to MLB broadcasters, John Sterling is legendary. Since 1989, Sterling has been the voice of the New York Yankees, and at 84 years old, he's still going strong.

The former wife of American sportscaster John Sterling is Jennifer Sterling. Before divorcing in 2008, the pair had been married for 12 years. John and Jennifer have four kids together, the eldest daughter Abigail, and triplets who were born in 2000, sons Bradford and Derek, and daughter Veronica.

His triplets were born in 2000, and the couple divorced in 2008 when they were eight years old.

John Sterling's Career as a broadcaster

John Sterling has consistently called Yankees games; however, in July 2019, he broke that run by taking a sabbatical. From May 11, 2023, to June 6, 2023, he also missed 23 Yankees games because of sickness. On WFAN Radio and the New York Yankees Radio Network, he has been the game announcer.

The YES Network's Yankeeography series, which creates biographies about the New York Yankees, is also hosted by Sterling. For this series, he was also awarded two Emmys.

Sterling is renowned for his dynamic singing style. "It is high, it is far, it is gone!" is his famous radio home run yell. Similar to this, he exclaims "STRIIIIKE THREE!" after a strikeout.

He has, however, frequently come under fire for his calls during games. For instance, Phil Mushnick of the New York Post criticized Sterling in 2011 for failing to inform the crowd that Nick Swisher's home run at Yankee Stadium had struck the exterior of the top deck. Despite these complaints, John Sterling is still regarded as the New York Yankees' most recognizable commentator, and his comical commentary keeps spectators captivated.

After following the sport live for five decades, one might assume Sterling has seen it all, but baseball has a way of surprising us every time. Sterling made headlines on Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox for displaying tenacity and toughness in the press box.

No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win #SterlingCam The video everyone has been asking for.No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam https://t.co/avHu9w6XfY

