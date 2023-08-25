How many children does Stephen Strasburg have? A glimpse into the personal life of retiring Nationals legend

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Stephen Strasburg is planning to call it quits with the MLB. The Washington Nationals legend spent 12 years with the team but last pitched a game in June 2022.

Amid reports of Strasburg's retirement, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his kids.

Strasburg met his future wife Rachel Lackey while attending San Diego State University. They dated for 18 months before tying the knot in 2010. Strasburg and Rachel have two children together. Their first daughter was born in October 2013. The couple then welcomed their second daughter in April 2017.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since Strasburg is set to announce his retirement next month, he will be looking forward to spending more time with his wife and kids.

Stephen Strasburg's MLB stats and career honors

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg

The Washington Nationals selected Stephen Strasburg with the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut on June 8, 2010, against the Pittsburgh Pirates and went seven innings, striking out 14 and giving up two hits and two runs.

Strasburg quickly grabbed the limelight in Washington due to his vicious breaking ball, an electric fastball, and a deceptive changeup. He went on to become one of the most important players for the franchise.

The highlight of Strasburg's career was winning the World Series with the Nationals in 2019. He also won the World Series MVP title for his exceptional pitching against the Houston Astros.

However, injuries derailed Strasburg's career after the World Series triumph. Since the beginning of the 2020 regular season, the right-handed pitcher only appeared in 31.1 innings due to injuries.

Nonetheless, Strasburg finished his MLB career with a 113-62 record, a 3.24 ERA, and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular season starts. He had a 6-2 record with a miserly 1.46 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched in the postseason.

Strasburg also earned three All-Star honors and won a Silver Slugger award in 2012.