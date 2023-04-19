How many kids does Clayton Kershaw have? Family life of Dodgers pitcher explored

American professional baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw, 35, is a nine-time All-Star, three-time National League (NL) and Cy Young Award winner. He was the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player and a World Series champion in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers may have won the World Series in 2020, Clayton Kershaw is off the field leading the most incredible dad life.

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson have been married for twelve years and have four children. They welcomed their tiniest family member in 2021.

"The ultimate dad ride - [email protected] our new favorite toy!" - claytonkershaw

"Chance James Kershaw - our #4 arrived yesterday! He’s perfect, and can’t wait to meet his big sister & 2 big bros!" - Claytonkershaw

High school sweethearts Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson started dating while they were both students at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas.

On December 4, 2010, the couple wed after seven years of dating. Since then, they've welcomed four kids: Charley, Chance, Cali, and Cooper.

"Life lately with the crew" - Claytonkershaw

Kershaw is utterly devoted to his family and is capable of putting everything else aside for them.

Clayton Kershaw was not prepared to leave his entire family behind in order to play the 2020 season. Kershaw told John Hartung, the anchor of SportsNet.

“I just don’t see [the Arizona plan] happening. I’m not going to be away from my family and not see them for 4.5 months. I just talked about how much Cooper [his son] changes, you know, over one week, so to miss four months of his life right now, I’m just not going to do it.”

On his Instagram, Kershaw frequently shares pictures of his family.

"Little man’s first spring training" - claytonkershaw

Ellen and Clayton Kershaw love performing good deeds

As part of a Christian mission trip (led by Dallas-based Arise Africa before the 2011 campaign), Kershaw traveled to Zambia with his wife and shared their desire to construct an orphanage in Lusaka.

"11 years ago when Ellen and I first started Kershaw’s Challenge, we never imagined it would be what it is today. We couldn’t do it without your support and generosity." - claytonkershaw

In 2012, Kershaw and his wife went back to Zambia, and during the 2012 season, Kershaw gave $100 for each strikeout.

Kershaw and his wife have organized "Ping Pong 4 Purpose," a charitable ping-pong competition, at Dodger Stadium ever since the 2013 season. The event combines former and current Dodgers players, well-known personalities, and team sponsors, and it raises money for Kershaw's Challenge.

