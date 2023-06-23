How does the MLB Draft work? Everything you need to know 

The 2023 MLB Draft is just around the corner. The annual event will see major league teams make their picks from a group of high school and university prospects.

The selection round starts with the team who had the worst record from the previous season and finishes with the team with the best record. However, the MLB now uses a draft lottery to determine which teams get the first six picks.

The lottery discourages teams from finishing with the worst record just to get the first overall selection in the next draft.

When a player gets drafted by a team, he can negotiate his contract with the franchise. Then there are discussions and decisions made over whether the prospect will join the organization's minor league team or directly get involved in major league activities.

This year, there will be 614 selections in the 20 rounds of the draft. Here's a look at the 2023 MLB Draft order for the 18 teams who didn't make it to the playoffs last season.

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers

How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft live?

Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford is considered a top pick at the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle, Washington. Here's the schedule for the three-day event:

Dates : Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20)

: Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) Start times: 7 p.m. ET on Sunday | 2 p.m. ET on Monday | 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Round 1 of the draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans without cable can also live stream the first round on Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

