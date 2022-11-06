How much did Mattress Mack win on the Astros? | MLB World Series 2022

The 2022 World Series was one for the ages, just ask Houston-area business owner Mattress Mack. Mack was in attendance as the Houston Astros rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 to win Game 6.

It looked like the Phillies were off to a big start yesterday when Kyle Schwarber hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning off Astros pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez came into the game with a 2-0 record and an ERA of just 0.71 in the postseason.

However, the Astros soon rallied and showed why they are considered to be the best team in the world. Phillies starter Zach Wheeler was eventually pulled in the bottom of the sixth after hitting Martin Maldonado and allowing a base hit to shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Similar to Game 2, Wheeler was relieved by bullpen arm Jose Alvarado. It was then that things began to look hairy for the Phillies. Yordan Alvarez, the first hitter to face Alvarado, took him 450 feet to straight-away center field. It drove in 3 and put the Astros up 3-0. Alvarado would walk Alex Bregman only for him to be driven in again. By the end of the sixth inning, it was 4-1 Astros.

The 'Stros hung on and closed up the game. Closer Ryan Pressly recorded his league-best 6th save of the postseason. Houston-based mattress salesman Mattress Mack had a big day as well.

Mattress Mack is a 71-year-old fervent Astros supporter. Before the postseason, he placed a cumulative $10 million for the Astros to win. His bets were dispersed across a number of popular betting platforms like Caesars, BetMGM, and Barstool.

By the time Alex Tucker caught the last flyball of the game, winning the 2022 World Series for the Astros, Mack had netted $75 million. It remains to be seen what the beloved Houston business owner will do with his winnings.

Mattress Mack not the only one smiling in Houston

With their win last night, the Houston Astros became the first team to win the title at home since the Boston Red Sox in 2013. The team has also captured its second title in six seasons. We can be sure that the party is only getting started in Houston.

