How old is Ethan Salas? Teenage San Diego Padres catcher's life and career explored

Ethan Salas is one of the most talked-about baseball players in recent times. He has been signed by the San Diego Padres for a whopping $5.6 million bonus. However, baseball fans are curious to know about his life and career.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Padres 16-year-old prospect Ethan Salas just picked up his first pro hit in his first at bat!

Padres 16-year-old prospect Ethan Salas just picked up his first pro hit in his first at bat!https://t.co/i3oWiLfP1r

Ethan Salas was born on June 1, 2006, in Kissimmee, Florida. He is currently 16 years old. He immigrated to Florida as a child. Since then, he has been playing baseball in the Venezuelan youth leagues and is one of the most promising talents already.

Baseball has been a part of the youngster's life from a very young age. He has been named the top-ranking prospect in the MLB. He has been trained by his father Jose Salas Sr. and Cesar Suarez of the CJ Baseball Academy.

It is expected that all the experience he gained from playing baseball in his life would be fruitful in the future.

Ethan Salas' young baseball career

Salas is a good talent for the San Diego Padres

Ethan Salas is one of the brightest talents for the San Diego Padres. He is the first player born in 2006 to debut in the minor leagues for the MLB. He initially used to play for the youth leagues in Venezuela before making his debut in the Venezuelan Winter League.

He helped his team, Aguilas del Zulia, against Tiburones de la Guaira by keeping them hitless until the fifth inning. Moreover, he also grounded out twice, walked twice, and caught eight innings for Aguilas.

He recently made his debut for the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm. He has impressed scouts by serving as a designated hitter against Visalia, doubling, singling, and walking in his three at-bats. He might play in the Dominican Summer League in 2023.

Salas has already impressed the Padres with his baseball skills and he is expected to be a great player once he makes his debut in the majors.

