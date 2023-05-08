How to quick pitch in MLB The Show 23? Tutorial to use feature effectively

MLB The Show 23 is being touted as one of the best baseball video games ever. The plethora of new features are insuring that players never encounter a dull moment.

Released on March 28th, the action-packed game is the most recent edition of the beloved franchise. It allows players to compete using their favorite teams and players.

The game is developed by SanDiego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios. Updates to Franchise Mode, Stadium creator mode, as well as the ability to compete as Negro League teams of the past have all solicited raving reviews.

Quick pitch has been one of the facets of the MLB The Show 23 video games that fans have been encountering the most trouble with.

In contrast to the regular pitch setting, quick pitch facilitates a faster delivery from the controlled pitcher. This can either be done to keep tabs on base runners or to generally speed up the game.

Although faster, the quick pitch option is also less accurate than the regular pitch delivery in the game. To deliver a quick pitch, players should hold down the left trigger on their console's controller and proceed with the regular pitching movement. The left trigger exists on both PlayStation and XBox consoles, which are compatible with the game.

In addition to affecting the accuracy and placement of the pitch, the video game players should be warned that using the quick pitch option also typically lowers velocity.

MLB The Show 23 is the 17th edition of the game and features Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins on the cover. The first edition of the game was released in 2006 and featured Boston Red Sox icon David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Fans are still figuring out all the features on MLB The Show 23

If you still have not gotten a handle on the myriad features and settings available in the cutting-edge game, then you are not alone. The sheer depth of the system, as well as shocking realism when it comes to the actual gameplay, means that this game really is unmatched. Even though some are having a little bit of trouble delivering a pitch when the game is on the line, the overall reviews are positive.

