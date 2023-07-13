How to use Shohei Ohtani in MLB The Show 23 as both hitter and pitcher? Comprehensive guide to utilize two-way player

Shohei Ohtani is a two-way player in the MLB, meaning that every five games or so, he's on the mound. All games in between and the game he pitches, he also serves as the DH. It's a unique situation that has forced the MLB to come up with rules and regulations on the Los Angeles Angels star.

In MLB the Show 23, Shohei Ohtani can do both. In fact, anyone playing with the Angels should want that as he is arguably their best hitter (Mike Trout has a case) and he is easily their best pitcher. Here's how to take advantage of his unprecedented skillset.

How to use Shohei Ohtani in MLB the Show 23

In regular game modes, it's pretty easy to do this. Just select Shohei Ohtani as your starting pitcher in MLB the Show 23 and check the lineup to ensure he's still plugged in as the DH. This works for exhibition and franchise mode games.

To do this with Ohtani's excellent Diamond Dynasty card is a little bit more challenging. This requires you to have his card, which is easier said than done. You must begin with his card in the starting rotation.

How to use Shohei Ohtani in MLB the Show

After that, you can head over to your lineup and select the Designated Hitter. From there, the Ohtani card should be available for you to select into your lineup. Now, you can enjoy his unique skillset virtually in MLB the Show 23 as well as whenever he plays for the Angels.

