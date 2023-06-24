How to watch Dodgers vs Astros: TV channels, start time, and live stream details | MLB Season - 24 June 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros will face off in Game 2 of their three-match series on Saturday, June 24. The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers vs Astros matchup will commence at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Dodgers vs Astros TV channel and live stream details

Game 2 of the Dodgers vs Astros series will be telecast live on MLB.TV. Fans can also live stream the contest on FuboTV.

Dodgers vs Astros start time

The Dodgers vs Astros game on Saturday, June 24 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Friday.

Dodgers vs Astros Game 2 preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently third in the NL West with a 42-33 record. Dave Roberts' side is on a three-game winning streak, and the Dodgers will be hopeful of continuing their good run.

The Dodgers will rely on star batter Mookie Betts to deliver the goods against Houston later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are currently second in the AL West with a 41-35 record. Dusty Baker's side entered this series following two impressive wins against the New York Mets. However, Houston suffered a defeat against the Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers have a .241 team batting average this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. The Astros, on the other hand, rank 18th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Astros' pitching department has a 3.51 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, and a .243 opponent batting average this year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' pitching department has a 4.50 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and a .243 opponent batting average.

Both these teams have aspirations of qualifying for the playoffs and are still in the hunt to play in the postseason. Hence, the margin of error is thin as we move closer to the halfway stage of the season.

