How to watch Giants vs Padres: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details | MLB Season - 21 June 2023

The San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their four-match series on Wednesday, June 21.

The highly-anticipated regular season contest is scheduled to commence at 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Giants vs Padres TV Schedule

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the game:

When: Wednesday, June 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Start Time

Game 3 between the Giants and Padres is scheduled to commence at 9:45 p.m. ET. on Wednesday, June 21.

San Francisco has won both games of the series so far. The Giants managed a comfortable 7-4 win in Game 1 and then recorded a narrow 4-3 victory in Game 2.

Giants vs Padres Live Stream Details

Fans can live stream the game between the Giants and Padres on Fubo TV and on MLB.TV.

Giants vs Padres Game 3 preview

The San Francisco Giants are currently second in the NL West with a 41-32 record. Gabe Kapler's side are on a nine-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's clash against the Padres.

The Giants are well in contention for a playoff berth thanks to their recent streak. San Francisco is also putting some serious pressure on divisional leaders Arizona Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are in fourth place in the NL West table with 35 wins and 38 defeats. Bob Melvin's team sparked an incredible comeback to win the series against the Tampa Bay Rays before falling to two defeats against the Giants this week.

The Giants are heavy favorites heading into Wednesday's contest. Padres, on the other hand, will need a miracle to get into the postseason from here.

