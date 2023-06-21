How to watch MLB London Series 2023: Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals start times, TV and live streaming details

The MLB London Series 2023 is set to commence this weekend as the Chicago Cubs will lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series.

The pair of Major League matches will take place at West Ham United's London Stadium, London on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

In the UK, the two games will be broadcast live on BT Sport. Fans can also live stream the matches on the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

In the USA, the two matches will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream both games on MLB.TV.

MLB London Series 2023: Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals TV schedule

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the MLB London series which will feature the Cardinals vs Cubs:

Game 1: Saturday, June 24 at 6:10 p.m. UK time (1:10 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Sunday, June 25 at 3:10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET)

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals start time

Coverage for Game 1 of the London series between the Cubs vs Cardinals will start on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. UK time. Meanwhile, Game 2 will start on Sunday, June 25, at 3:10 p.m. UK time.

In the US, Game 1 will commence at 1:10 p.m. ET while Game 2 will start at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Has the MLB held games in London before?

The MLB first held games in London in 2019. It was the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox who played a two-match series at the London Stadium. The Yankees won both games to take the series 2-0.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were initially set to play in the 2020 MLB London series but the games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, three years later, the two teams will get their opportunity to play in the English capital this weekend.

