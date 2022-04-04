How to watch 2022 MLB Opening Day games

With Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day just around the corner, many fans are wondering where they can catch all the action, regardless in what team market they reside.

Traditionally, fans were limited to whatever games cable television chose to show in their particular area. Now, baseball fans and sports fans in general have a wealth of options in relation to streaming. This makes the difficulty of catching live action from around the league a fraction of what it used to be.

How to catch all the action from around the league on MLB Opening Day

Many fans in the United States have cable access to the ESPN network. However, ESPN will only be airing one game nationally for fans around the league on Opening Day. Similarly, MLB Network will also be airing only one national game on Opening Day 2022.

Nick Kirby @Nicholaspkirby Something pretty cool that I hadn’t noticed before, Reds-Braves is the only nationally televised game on Opening Day night. It’s also the only ESPN network game of the first three days of the season. Something pretty cool that I hadn’t noticed before, Reds-Braves is the only nationally televised game on Opening Day night. It’s also the only ESPN network game of the first three days of the season. https://t.co/kW6yjxqyvr

"Something pretty cool that I hadn’t noticed before, Reds-Braves is the only nationally televised game on Opening Day night. It’s also the only ESPN network game of the first three days of the season." - @ Nick Kirby

For any remaining games, fans wishing to watch action from areas their local cable networks will not provide must turn to streaming services. Luckily, there are several platforms that do just that.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will start their season in Houston against the Astros

The first and most comprehensive choice is MLB.TV, the official streaming platform of Major League Baseball. For the price of $129.99, you will be able to watch nearly all 2,400 games this season. Fans should keep in mind, though, that MLB.TV will likely not broadcast games being played in your local area, as MLB blackout restrictions apply, so do not cancel your cable plan just yet.

MLB TV also includes pre- and post-game coverage from their show "Nine Innings."

Additionally, YouTube TV offers a monthly price of $64.99, and offers condensed live versions of the games, and they do not blackout local games. YouTube TV provides fans with half a dozen channels, including MLB Network, to watch the games on. Some fans have criticized the streaming service, saying they charge exorbitant rates for sub-standard production quality.

Mets Hot Takes @hot_mets MLB logic: So the fans responded well to Facebook games? No. But they loved the YouTube streamed games right? No. How about we just stream them on Apple TV. Great idea! #mlb MLB logic: So the fans responded well to Facebook games? No. But they loved the YouTube streamed games right? No. How about we just stream them on Apple TV. Great idea! #mlb

"MLB logic: So the fans responded well to Facebook games? No. But they loved the YouTube streamed games right? No. How about we just stream them on Apple TV. Great idea!" - @ Mets Hot Takes

Both Amazon and Apple TV have also entered the streaming market, but as of this writing will not be showing any games on Opening Day 2022.

The 2022 season kicks off at 1:05 p.m. EST on April 7, when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt