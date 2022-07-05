“how y’all gonna lose on 4th of july cmon” “this team is just straight up sad” - Washington Nationals fans react to extra innings loss to the Marlins

The Washington Nationals just lost to the Miami Marlins in a nail-biter, extra-inning game earlier today. This marks the 53rd loss already for Washington as they fall to 21.5 games out of first place in the National League East.

The Marlins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Jesus Agular. The Washington Nationals then tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with a Luis Garcia RBI single. After a scoreless ninth inning, the game went into extra innings.

Then, in the 10th, Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz ripped a home run to left center field, and the Marlins had a two-run lead. The Nationals had two runners on in the bottom of the inning. However, a double play ended the game with a final score of 3-2 for the Marlinss.

The game had an 11:05 a.m. start time, the earliest out of all regular season games this year. This is due to a Fourth of July tradition, as the Nationals play in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since moving to Washington, D.C., in 2005, the Nationals have had an 11:05 a.m. July 4 start at home every season.

𝘑𝘢𝘬𝘦 @CyBurnes @Nationals how y'all gonna lose on 4th of july cmon

The Washington Nationals have been abysmal this season. Just three seasons removed from their magical 2019 World Series championship run, Washington looks completely different. They now have zero intentions of reaching the postseason this year and are approaching a full rebuild.

Fans of the Washington Nationals are sick of losing. Although they know they are in a rebuilding mode, it is still depressing to see a team lose so much. Read on to see what Nationals fans had to say about this tough loss to Miami.

Washington Nationals fans dissapointed by 4th of July loss

The Nationals have been straight-up terrible this season. They have the worst in-division record in all of Major League Baseball.

Andrew @Natsdru @Nationals We are 6-28 vs NL East teams lol

Many fans are just used to the Nationals losing at this point. Since 2019, Washington has been nothing like their World Series-winning team.

Ethan @TheMMAFanatic22 @Nationals this team is just straight up sad.

This fan even went as far as to suggest selling the entire team. At this point, the Washington Nationals appear to have no direction, so maybe this is the best option.

Many are blaming this loss is on reliever Tanner Rainey. He has been vastly underperforming this season as this game showed.

TJ @smitty10856 @Nationals Rainey is the worst human being ever! Release him now! He's pathetic at his job! Fire him how! He's scum of the earth.

Jim Gosses @jimsturbo @Nationals When are we going to get a reliable closer!!! How many blown saves do we have to get from Rainey before you wake up!

This Nationals loss was really tough to see. It would have been nice to see them win their traditional holiday game, but they could not. Washington is bound to rebuild in the near future, so expect the team to look completely different next season.

