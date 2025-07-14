"I answered a lot of the marriage questions earlier" - When Shohei Ohtani insisted on keeping details of his married life to wife Mamiko private

One of the best players in major league history, Shohei Ohtani, is the center of attention wherever he goes. Usually, that is due to his outstanding ability on the baseball field.

However, Ohtani's personal life was also quite a hot topic during the Dodgers' trip to Seoul in March 2024. The Dodgers' recruit had just announced his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka a month before the trip, and this was the first time the couple had traveled together for a baseball game.

As Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman took questions from the press on March 16, 2024, plenty of questions directed at the Japanese national were about his new wife.

Responding, Ohtani subtly hinted that he insisted on keeping the details of his married life private, and shifted the focus to baseball.

"I answered a lot of the marriage questions in the interview earlier, so I don't really want to get into details here," Shohei Ohtani said, via his translator Ippei Mizuhara [13:00] "It is her first time coming to a game like this with me, so I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. Like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on, that's baseball."

Further, Ohtani talked about how it was nice to be back in Korea in a different phase of life, having also visited the country back when he was in high school.

"I was still in high school [back when I came to Korea], so the circumstances are a little different from now," Ohtani said [14:30]. "At the time, Korea was one of my favorite countries, and I was glad to be able to come back to play baseball again. Hopefully, it will be another great experience."

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko Tanaka welcomed their first child in 2025

Having tied the knot in February 2024, Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed their first child - a daughter, about 14 months later.

Shohei Ohtani announced that he had become a father for the first time with a heartfelt message on Instagram on April 20.

"Welcome to the Ohtani family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

"I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day." Shohei Ohtani's Instagram post read.

Ohtani's new found "Dad Strength" has also yielded great results on the field. Since the end of April, the 31-year-old has recorded 25 home runs and 50 RBIs. At the moment, Ohtani leads the NL for homers with 32.

