Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani smashing first HR as dad after wife Mamiko's chosen walk-up song

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani smashing a home run after walking out to a song chosen by his wife, Mamiko. This was the MLB superstar's first home run since welcoming his daughter.

During the LA Dodgers match against the Miami Marlins on April 30, Ohtani walked out to 'Moonlight Densetsu' by Dali and Misae Takamatsu, which was the opening song of the anime Sailor Moon. The baseball superstar, who had a smile on his face after listening to the song, then smashed a home run on the very first pitch, much to the delight of the Dodgers fans.

It is worth noting that this was the 30-year-old's first home run after the birth of his daughter on April 20. Ohtani's home run kicked off the Dodgers' stunning performance, which ended up with them winning 15-2 against the Marlins.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared the moment on his Instagram story and then dropped a three-word reaction, highlighting his admiration for Shohei Ohtani.

"Love this guy," he wrote.

via Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Ohanian has expressed his admiration for Ohtani.

"How is Shohei Ohtani not a bigger story in sports media?" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a scintillating start to their 2025 season, going up 8-0 at the beginning. Shohei Ohtani played an instrumental role in this record, hitting a walk-off home run in their eighth consecutive win. The aftermath of the home run was posted by The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), which showed the Japanese star's teammates huddling and jumping in joy.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reshared the post and questioned why Ohtani was not a much bigger story in sports. He also attached the link to one of his older tweets from 2021, where the Reddit co-founder could be seen opining that Ohtani should win the AL MVP in 2021, which he did end up winning.

"It was obvious 4 years ago. He's the best thing to happen to baseball. How is he not a bigger story in sports media?" Alexis Ohanian questioned.

It can be seen that Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is a huge fan of Shohei Ohtani. When Japan defeated the USA in the final of the World Baseball Classic in 2023, though he was disappointed, Ohanian still said that Ohtani was 'damn likable'.

