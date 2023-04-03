Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was not happy to see the USA lose to Japan in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final a few days ago. However, he was highly impressed by Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, reacting to a speech made by Ohtani in the Japanese dressing room ahead of the match.

Japan downed the USA 3-2 in the final, with Ohtani making the winning play. Ohtani was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Before the final, Ohtani delivered an inspiring speech to his teammates, urging them to compete at their best against powerhouse Team USA.

Ohanian expressed his admiration for Ohtani.

"I'm mad USA lost but Shohei Ohtani is so damn likeable," Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Ohanian is an avid sports fan and often shows interest in many different sports apart from tennis. He is a vocal champion of women's sport and has even invested in the development of the women's game. Ohanian is the co-founder of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City FC.

He also recently praised Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark, owing to her brilliant performance at the 2023 Women's National Championship.

Alexis Ohanian expresses heartfelt words for wife Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Alexis Ohanian recently showered a lot of love and praise on wife Serena Williams, saying that being in a relationship with Williams is a "consistent reminder of self-improvement." He also looked back on the time he first knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Williams as he realized he would never outgrow her.

"Having someone as special as Serena as a partner is a consistent reminder of self-improvement. I knew I have found someone I was going to spend the rest of my life with because she was someone who I knew I would never outgrow," Ohanian told E!

He also shed light on their lives as parents, saying that having a child with Williams is a "cheat code." Williams and Ohanian are parents to five-year-old daughter Olympia.

"Here was something where I got to spend the rest of my life just trying to get better. Obviously, having a child with her is a cheat code, because you really understand the opportunity you have to speak all of that into someone who you want nothing more than the best for," he added.

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017.

