Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over $150M-worth Shohei Ohtani's walk-off homer with Dodgers

Serena Williams's entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, has applauded the Dodgers' hitter Shohei Ohtani. Ohanian responded to footage of the Japanese baseball star's astonishing home run for the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. The win extended the Dodgers' winning record to 8-0, the first time a defending World Series champion has gone eight games unbeaten the following season.

Ad

As a Los Angeles Angel in 2021, Ohtani, who is worth $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), hit an astonishing 46 home runs and struck out 156 batters. He was handed the AL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, but it was another two years before the 30-year-old signed for the Dodgers in a world-record deal. Ohtani was handed a 10-year, $700 million contract, the largest ever in professional sports.

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit founder and husband to tennis legend Serena Williams, was watching as Ohtani made his walk-off homer. He responded to The Athletic's X post in which they showed footage of the strike under the caption: "Shohei Ohtani says goodnight"

Ad

Trending

Ohanian replied with his tribute to the Japanese phenomenon:

"It was obvious 4 years ago. He's the best thing to happen to baseball. How is he not a bigger story in sports media?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams are serial investors in many ventures. The couple has a particular interest in sports: Ohanian owns women's soccer team Angel City FC, while Serena has a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The couple is also part of the investment group that owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, which play in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are major supporters

of US sport, specializing in women's sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

As yet, Ohanian, who was once touted by Forbes as "The Mayor of the Internet", has not involved himself in baseball. He and Serena have concentrated their efforts around women's sports and are major supporters of women's soccer, basketball, and track and field.

Ad

There are moves afoot to create a women's baseball league in the US, with the WPBL (Women's Professional Baseball League) set to launch in the summer of 2026. Ohanian has been at the forefront of investment in women's sports and told the Forbes 30/50 Summit last month in Abu Dhabi that female sports are investable, despite the naysayers. He said via MSN:

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Ohanian is a baseball fan, as his support for Shohei Ohtani demonstrates. If women's basketball does gain traction, it would not be surprising if he and Serena Williams become involved in moving the sport forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas