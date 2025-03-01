Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $150,000,000-worth Shohei Ohtani scoring home run against ex-team Angels

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was stunned at Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's home run on his first at-bat against his ex-team, the Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese baseball star moved to the Dodgers after signing a record-breaking $700 million deal (via ESPN) with them in December 2023.

Ad

Ohtani enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Dodgers, leading them to the World Series title against the New York Yankees. He also became the first player in MLB to achieve a 50-home run and 50-stolen base season.

Ohanian, meanwhile, is known to express his love for various sports from time to time and reacted to this feat by the baseball star. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an exhaling air emoji.

Ad

Trending

"😮‍💨" - he posted sharing a clip of Ohtani's home run against the LA Angels during Spring Training.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tech mogul has often been appreciative of the $150M-worth star (via Celebrity Net Worth) and his talent. He was taken aback by a moving speech by Ohtani to his team ahead of the 2023 World Baseball Classic where Japan beat USA 3-2 in the final.

A fanatic of the sport, Alexis Ohanian also had his opinion on the automated calling system being tested to be introduced in the sport to ensure fair play.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian in support of Automated Ball-Strike System being used in baseball games

Serena Williams along with husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is in all for the usage of automated calling system in baseball to call for balls and strikes during the games. This Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) will allow the players to challenge decisions made by the umpires on-pitch calls and review their decisions.

Ad

The testing of this system was done during the spring training game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels on February 25, 2025. The players can signal a decision review by tapping on their helmets while playing and be able to challenge the umpire.

The Reddit co-founder spoke in support of the usage of such technology and robots in the game as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opinion on the same. He shared a video of the ball-tracking technology being used during an appeal by Padres catcher Brett Sullivan and wrote:

Ad

"Finally! Give the robots this job. Let umps be there to jaw with players and call home plate situations — not balls and strikes"

Expand Tweet

The 2025 MLB season is set to get underway on March 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas