WATCH: Shohei Ohtani smashes first home run as a father after coming out to song chosen by wife Mamiko

For the first time since being a father, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani smashes a home run. The NL MVP hit a leadoff blast in tonight's game against the Miami Marlins after walking up to a song that was chosen by wife Mamiko — Sailor Moon's "Moonlight Densetsu."

Although his staple walk-up song is Lupe Fiasco's "The Show Goes On" (a nod to his name and moniker), there have been instances wherein his walk-up song has been chosen by his wife Mamiko. Ohtani's wife has chosen songs from anime series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Tonight, it was on full display again as Mamiko selected Moonlight Densetsu (Moonlight Legend).

The track, which was released way back in 1992, was sang by Dali et al. and served as the opening theme for the aforementioned anime series. Sailor Moon is one of the most famous anime TV series ever produced, hitting the airwaves in countries such as Spain, France, South Korea, and the Phillipines.

Owing to its popularity, the opening theme was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Shohei Ohtani's home run was his first as a father. He and his wife Mamiko welcomed their first child on April 19. The baseball star's last recorded home run before tonight was against the Colorado Rockies in a slim 8-7 win for the Dodgers.

Dodgers trounce Marlins courtesy of Shohei Ohtani's leadoff home run

For the first time in almost a fortnight and his daughter's birth, Shohei Ohtani smashed a home run that gave the Dodgers an early advantage against the Marlins. Shotime's leadoff homer certainly lit a fire under the Dodgers in the 15-2 routing of Miami.

Ohtani's blast against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was one of the seven runs given up by the former Cy Young winner. Alcantara was pulled after just 2 and 2/3 innings after a disastrous outing in Hollywood. He gave up seven earned runs on seven base hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

With the dominant victory, the Dodgers are once have once again heated up and are once again the top dogs in the National League West with a 20-10 record and are now carrying a four-game win streak. Interestingly, the Padres helped them with the proceedings as San Diego's win over the San Francisco Giants hampered the momentum of the Bay Area-squad and placed the latter's record at 19-11.

