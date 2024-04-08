"I cheese hard" - Cole Tucker & wife Vanessa Hudgens cheer on WWE superstars at WrestleMania

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, tied the knot last December. Pictures of the high-profile duo surfaced at one of the biggest pro wrestling events of the year.

The two were among the 70,000 spectators who crowded Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL's second night on April 6. Hudgens shared a photo of her spouse and their two buddies with the phrase "I cheese hard" in a shared story post on a friend's Instagram account.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker with friends at WrestleMania XL

Held at the home stadium of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, the event marked the first WrestleMania event in Pennsylvania since WrestleMania XV in 1999. On the second day of action, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A well-known actress, Vanessa Hudgens first captured the hearts and minds of audiences for her role as Gabriella Montez in the hit drama series High School Musical. The role led Hudgens to sign a deal with Hollywood Records, leading to the release of two studio albums in 2006 and 2008.

After the end of a high-profile relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens dated fellow actor Austin Butler from 2011 until 2019. In 2021, she began dating Cole Tucker, who was then an infielder in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

After a lavish beachfront wedding in December, Hudgens revealed her pregnancy at the Golden Globes in February. As for Cole Tucker, the 27-year-old was released by the Seattle Mariners on March 18 after putting up a disappointing showing this spring training.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker prepare for life as new parents

Although Tucker's MLB career may be on hold for the moment, the prospect of becoming a father is bound to keep him busy. As for Hudgens, the fact that she finally found the right person means everything. Speaking on her high-profile split from Austin Butler, Hudgens recently told the Daily Mail:

"I feel my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously. You pushed me to the right person!"

With the due date only a few months away, both Hudgens and Tucker are anticipating a major lifestyle change soon.

