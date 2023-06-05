Ahead of the 2023 MLB season, Juan Soto was expected to be one of the torch-carrying offensive pieces for the San Diego Padres. Now, things are not looking as good as many expected.

Although the 24-year old is nursing a decent .253 average, he has been identified as one of the players on his team guilty of underperforming. Over his last 15 games, for example, the Dominican has gone just 1-for-15.

In an interview following the Padres' 8-5 loss to Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs on June 5, a testy Juan Soto obfuscated the line of questionning. When asked about his team's offensive inconsistency, Soto glibly replied that perhaps that questions should be asked of his teammates.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto says he doesn’t know why the Padres offense has been inconsistent



“I don’t think I’m the guy to respond to that question.” Juan Soto says he doesn’t know why the Padres offense has been inconsistent “I don’t think I’m the guy to respond to that question.” https://t.co/oqy0jZHejj

Soto, who was decked out in shades and a hoodie, risked looking egotistical as he indirectly called out his teammates. However, the actual numbers might back up the former Rookie of the Year Award runner-up.

Manny Machado, who inked a 11-year extension worth $350 million, has been identified as the San Diego Padres' top underachiever this season. Despite the massive price tag, the third baseman had mustered a .222 average to accompany his 5 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Marcus Stroman did the Soto Shuffle after striking out Juan Soto Marcus Stroman did the Soto Shuffle after striking out Juan Soto https://t.co/lI0t00hnFM

Additionally, former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is also having an uncharacteristically flawed year. Boagerts, who has hit .300 in three of his last four seasons, has managed to slash just .252/.337/.388. As a team, the Padres are hitting just .221, second only to the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics.

Juan Soto should be careful of calling out teammates

While the dynamics of the Padres locker room may be questionnable at best, Soto has a responsibility to his teammates not to say anything publicly. While the Padres are a good team who may yet come through, the first two months of the year were indeed a sorry showing for the club.

Juan Soto is a player who the Padres know can be a franchise player, but at 24 years of age, he still has some growing up to do. It remains to be seen what will come of the young stud's career if he can remind himself to focus on baseball, and not disparage his teammates.

