"I have fainted twice in my life, both from dehydration" - When Vanessa Hudgens revealed the 'why' behind $10,000,000 Cali Water venture

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, along with Oliver Trevena, launched Cali Water, a beverage company, in 2021. Hudgens, who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker, once revealed the reason behind her Cali Water venture, which was valued at $10 million in August 2021 by CB Insights.

Hudgens mentioned that it was an easy decision to launch Caliwater alongside Trevena, who had previously owned a minority stake in the company before buying in as a partner.

“I have fainted twice in my life both from dehydration; it’s really an issue,” Hudgens said. “It’s easy to say ‘drink more water,’ but as someone who thoroughly does not enjoy it, it’s never on the top of my priority list. So, to have a drink that’s super hydrating, full of electrolytes, and can give me everything I would need out of water is amazing.”

Cali Water was founded as a result of the collaboration between Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, who both shared a dedication to environmental awareness and a conscientious approach to health-focused products.

Vanessa Hudgens' 'High School Musical' cast at 'Cali Water' launch party

Hudgens relaunched Cali Water, and 'High School Musical' stars made waves at the launch party. She uploaded a picture of her virtual reunion with the High School Musical ensemble to Instagram and shared it with her fans. Hudgens rose to prominence as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series, which aired from 2006 to 2008.

Hudgens' newest summertime Caliwater flavor, Pineapple, was launched in September 2023.

"Such an incredible launch for pineapple @caliwater with my bestie and partner @olivertrevena 🍍 thank you @thegeorgian for hosting us and all of my amazing friends that turned up to support 💛💛"

Hudgens is getting married to Tucker and has shared numerous photos from her bachelor party.

Due to her first movie's success, Vanessa Hudgens was able to sign a recording contract with Hollywood Records, through which she put out two studio albums: Identified (2008) and V (2006).