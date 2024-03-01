"I was gonna say men in black" - When 'Oppenheimer' star Emily Blunt amusingly stumbled over MLB's acronym during Jimmy Kimmel Live

Known for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in the movie "Oppenheimer," Emily Blunt hails from London, England. She became a US citizen after she married actor John Krasinski in July 2015.

Back in September 2015, Blunt appeared on the late-night comedy show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote her then-new film "Sicario."

“There was a wedge between us, I felt like,” Kimmel said about their relationship. “I feel like you’ve accepted us. We [as Americans] always get the sense that when people come here from England, they kind of look down their noses at us.”

“Oh we do, very much,” Blunt replied. “Because we’re better than you, but now I’m only half better.”

Given that she had recently acquired US citizenship, Kimmel decided to test her knowledge about the country and one of his questions was:

"What does MLB stand for?" Kimmel asked.

"Oh God, I thought you said MIB and I was gonna say Men In Black, no oh embarrassing," Blunt replied.

"It's Major League Baseball," Kimmel answered.

Check out this hilarious video where Blunt embarrassed herself while answering the MLB's full form [4:15 onwards]:

Emily Blunt's 'baseball hat take' while exploring differences between US-UK

Baseball is among the many things that set the cultural difference between the US and the UK. While people in the US are often seen wearing baseball hats, wearing a baseball hat in the UK is odd and Emily Blunt, who has experienced both cultures, explained this notion in her own way.

Back in October 2016, Emily Blunt appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she recalled a story when her husband, John Krasinski, complained about the unwelcoming nature of UK natives. Blunt soon pointed out that he was wearing a baseball hat, which was not common there:

"John said that he would go into this rather snooty cafe near a flat that I used to own there and you said they're always so horrible to me in there and I went like, 'take your baseball cap off, that's why you look,' so no one wears baseball hats in England. You look so American," Blunt said. [4:55 onwards].

Talking about baseball, MLB's Spring Training games are underway as fans look forward to enjoying baseball season, which is also called 'America's Pastime,' among fans.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.