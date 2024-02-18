Where can I watch 2024 MLB Spring Training games? Live Stream, TV Listings & more

The world is mere days away from the start of MLB Spring Training games. Fans who have been patiently waiting since the Texas Rangers recorded the final out of the World Series will only have to wait a few more days and they're likely anxious to catch some games on TV, especially with football done and dusted for now.

Spring Training games are not as prominent as regular season matchups. They don't matter as much, but they do provide entertainment and can be important for how the team fares later on, so here's how you can watch them.

Where can I watch 2024 MLB Spring Training games?

Television listings for MLB Spring Training games

You can watch MLB Spring Training games on the teams' local channel. Unlike other sports, MLB teams all have a regional provider that showcases every non-nationally televised game. For example, the New York Yankees play on YES Network, and their spring games will be there.

The Yankees are on YES Network

Bally Sports has regional affiliates for the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and:

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Other teams have different networks. The Los Angeles Dodgers play on SportsNet LA, so you can catch their spring matchups there as well. The Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants play on an NBC Sports local affiliate.

Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are on the Fenway Sports Group channel. Marquee Sports Network hosts Chicago Cubs games. MASN has Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games.

Root Sports is the home of the Seattle Mariners. Space City Home Network houses the Houston Astros. The New York Mets are on SNY for every game. Sportsnet gets Toronto Blue Jays games.

The remaining teams are under MLB's new broadcast program in the wake of Diamond Sports' bankruptcy. It should be noted that you have to be local to watch these channels.

Streaming options for MLB Spring Training games

If you're out of the markets for the spring games you'd like to watch, you still have options. You can catch MLB games on MLB.TV, which has subscription options. FuboTV is another alternative for you to catch some games as it has live channels.

