"I got more nervous watching him than when I watched his dad play hockey" - When Carrie Underwood radiated pride watching son's baseball debut

Country music star Carrie Underwood was full of pride when her son, Isaiah, took the baseball field for the first time. Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, who is an ice hockey player, have two sons: Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan.

In 2021, when her older son, Isaiah, was six, Underwood took to Instagram to share his baseball debut. She mentioned that she was more nervous watching her son play compared to her husband's hockey game.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" Carrie Underwood captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The little guy was seen getting ready to bat while wearing an attractive jersey with his name and the number 10.

More about Carrie Underwood-Mike Fisher relationship timeline

Carrie Underwood is married to former Ottawa Senators player Mike Fisher. Their relationship is going strong, as they celebrated their 13th anniversary on Jul. 10. In 2008, the couple had met backstage following one of Underwood's concerts.

They took their love to the next level when the athlete proposed to the celebrity on a peaceful afternoon in his house on Dec. 20, 2009. After two years of dating, they exchanged vows and called the event "a spiritual expression of their love."

Mike Fisher's NHL career

Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round, 44th overall, in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

In an injury-shortened rookie season (1999-2000), Fisher recorded nine points. He stayed with the Senators until the 2010–11 season, apart from the 2004-05 season, where he played with EV Zug in the Swiss Nationalliga A.

Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 10, 2011, in return for the Predators' first-round draft pick in 2011 (Stefan Noesen) and a conditional pick in 2012 (Jarrod Maidens).

He ended his NHL career in the 2017-18 season, amassing 589 points (278 goals and 311 assists) in 1,104 games. He also won two silver medals while representing Team Canada in the Ice Hockey World Cup (2005, 2009).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.