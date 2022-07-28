"I hate you guys right now" "When will the pain end" - Boston Red Sox fans begin to give up on the season after heartbreaking loss to Cleveland Guardians

Despite a valiant effort, the Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the Cleveland Guardians. The game was filled with errors that had both sides scratching their heads and ruined the night for Red Sox fans. If the Red Sox had played to their highest level and still lost, it would have been easier to stomach. Making as many mistakes as they did and then still losing hurts even more.

The Guardians were down by one run going into the eighth inning, before scoring one run in each of the next two innings to secure the win. The Red Sox were unable to get their offense going to stave off defeat. A situation that has become all too familiar for fans in Boston this MLB season.

Jared Carrabis explained why the game was a microcosm for their entire season thus far via a tweet.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis It’s one thing to just flat out suck, but the 2022 Red Sox have given you the impression that they were going to win and then lost more times than any other Red Sox team I can recall. It’s one thing to just flat out suck, but the 2022 Red Sox have given you the impression that they were going to win and then lost more times than any other Red Sox team I can recall.

The floodgates were open for Boston Red Sox fans, who took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

SONICX1027 🇺🇦 @sonicx1027 @RedSox I hate you guys right now. My optimism is all gone @RedSox I hate you guys right now. My optimism is all gone

The loss was so bad that many fans in Boston are now hoping for the team to make serious changes at the trade deadline for the long-term future.

With this loss, the Boston Red Sox fell to last place in their division, and the playoffs may now be out of their reach.

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most dissapointing teams of the 2022 season

The American League East division was supposed to be a four-team race for the crown. Instead, the Red Sox have faltered and appear to be in need of a full rebuild. With Xander Bogaerts on an expiring contract, they will likely look to trade him for assets while they still can. While many fans want to see him sign long-term, that is not a certainty at this point.

If they lose him in the offseason to free agency, they will get nothing in return and look back on the trade deadline with regret. They are unable to compete in the AL East with him and are below .500. So it would be to their benefit to move on.

Nobody expected the Boston Red Sox to be fighting the Baltimore Orioles for last place in the division, least of all Red Sox fans. Fans in Boston are never shy about calling out their teams for underperforming, which is exactly what they did after this loss.

