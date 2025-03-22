"I didn't know anything about modeling" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton reflected on the horse show at 12 that led to her modeling career

San Francisco Giants hurler Justin Verlander’s wife, supermodel Kate Upton, has been a mainstay in worldwide fashion circles for well over a decade. Her notoriety and influence on her industry have made her a household name in print and digital media.

But Upton wasn’t always the star she is now. It wasn’t like she was born into a high-profile modeling career and like many other A-list celebrities, Kate Upton had simple beginnings. Those beginnings involved learning about modeling before deciding to hit the runway.

In a 2012 article for the British version of Vogue Magazine, Upton reflected on how she got her foot in the door within modeling circles. Upton, who is an accomplished equestrian athlete, was majorly into horse riding at a young age. She was spotted and scouted at a horse show when she was 12 years old and Upton reflected on the moment with Vogue:

“At that point, I didn’t know anything about modeling, and so later I researched it – I looked online at some of the measurements. I was the right height, so I thought I’d give it a go.”

That decision led Upton to move from her native Michigan to Miami to try her hand at modeling. It’s evident the move worked as Upton has gone on to have a highly successful career in the fashion industry.

But the link to the world of sport has always been there. Upton declared how meaningful being a part of Sports Illustrated was to her:

"My drea was always to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I grew up with that magazine, it was always at home. But now that I've done that, I'm really enjoying finding our more about the fashion industry."

Beyond fashion, she is also a regular at MLB games featuring Justin Verlander on the mound. With Verlander pitching for the San Francisco Giants this season, fans could get a glimpse of Kate Upton in the Bay Area.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are the MLB's power couple

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton are one of the most easily recognizable celebrity couples on the planet. Verlander is on track for Cooperstown, while Upton needs no introduction. But amid all of the social media hoopla, Verlander and Upton remain a strong couple.

Verlander and Upton reportedly began dating in 2015. By 2016, Justin Verlander popped the question, leading the couple to be engaged that year.

The media hype surrounding Upton and Verlander hit a new high when the couple got married following the Houston Astros World Series win in 2017. Verlander and Upton said “I do” is a small ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Since then, the couple welcomed their first child in July 2018, with Upton and the couple’s daughter frequently spotted at games where Verlander pitches. The two-time World Series champion and supermodel wife will likely be the focal point of the San Francisco Giants' social media buzz this upcoming season, as Verlander chases history with the Giants.

