"I don't think it's about starving yourself" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shared her no-nonsense guide to the perfect photoshoot

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:34 GMT
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
When Justin Verlander's wife Kate shared her no-nonsense guide for a stunning photoshoot - Image Source: Imagn

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is a four-time Sports Illustrated cover model who has never shied away from breaking stereotypes in the modeling world. And more so, she started way earlier than most would expect.

Upton was only a few years into the modeling world when she did an exclusive interview with ELLE in July 2014. However, her opinions were as clear as daylight.

During the interview, Upton was asked about her last-minute tips to get ready for the photoshoot.

"Drink lots of water. Moisturizer. I might put on a mask, and have a good night's sleep," Upton said. "Shave? [laughs] I think it's about confidence. I think walking into a shoot, it's about feeling good about yourself.
"Anytime anyone has any big thing that they're nervous for, it's about them feeling good. However they feel best, it's what they should do to prepare."

Upton dismissed the notion that achieving the perfect look is about extreme dieting or grueling workouts:

"I don't think it's about starving yourself or going to do a four-hour workout."

This wasn't the first time Upton promoted self-love. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in July 2014, she said:

"Self-loving is about not putting yourself down and not envying other people. When you want something someone else has you're actually putting down yourself. It's about knowing what their strengths are and what your strengths are - and appreciating both."

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton reveals outdoor activities she likes to stay active and healthy

Kate Upton has never confined herself to limited activities. Even before becoming a supermodel, she was an equestrian who competed at the national level. She rode a horse named Roanie and went on to win three APHA Reserve World Championships.

During the same interview, Upton was asked about the activities she engages herself in during the summer. The former professional equestrian said:

"I love being outside. When I go home to Florida, I have a horse down there and I go and ride. I always just try and find new things. Go swimming, bike riding—anything. In the summer, it's easy to stay active."

While Upton is no longer an equestrian, she has equipped herself with multiple things, including being a mother to Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander and being an entrepreneur. She is also a supportive wife to Justin Verlander, who will be returning this year in the majors with the San Francisco Giants despite being 42.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
