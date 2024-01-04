"I love you French wine" - Kate Upton radiates 'amour' during recent Paris trip with husband Justin Verlander

With the offseason going on, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton took a trip to Paris and enjoyed the festivities. The couple, who never miss out on sharing their celebrations with fans, didn't miss out on this occasion either.

In a video shared by Upton on Instagram, the couple can be seen vibing and radiating 'amour' on the French streets and beautiful locations of Paris along with their friends, making for a wholesome moment.

"I love you French wine," she wrote in the caption.

Justin Verlander once revealed how Kate Upton saved his life

It's not easy to be a major league pitcher and not perform at your best, with the world out there ready to take you down every moment they get. Something similar happened to Justin Verlander in 2014 when the three-time Cy Young winner was booed by fans due to his struggles on the mound. Some even went on to blame the pitcher for his relationship with Upton.

However, Verlander, during his interaction with Bleacher Report, spoke about how the former model helped him get through tough times.

"She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge," Verlander said. "I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s---."

Verlander added:

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you're not supposed to … But [Upton] was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with … worries about my career.

"Worries about, 'Can I make it?' Worries about what I'm going through to get back, 'Who knows, if I'm even here if it wasn't for her?'"

After winning the World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander exchanged vows with Kate Upton. The couple hosted their wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in an intimate ceremony.

Upton gave birth to her and Verlander's daughter, Genevieve, on Nov. 7, 2018.

