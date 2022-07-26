"I love Kruker so much!!!! Let him bring us back together again" "He is frustrated? What about me as a fan?" - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to John Kruk's comments on the Nick Castellanos incident

Philadelphia Phillies right-fielder Nick Castellanos has had a challenging season. Due to difficulties in his first year with the Phillies, Castellanos is naturally unhappy and this frustration was evident in a postgame interview. The Phillie was questioned on whether he heard the booing during the game.

“No man, I lost my hearing. Come on man, that’s a stupid question. Can anybody else answer that for him? Anybody?”

Former MLB player John Kruk supported Castellanos and commented on his incident. During a recent interview, Kruk spoke about how, during a game, he once threw a bat at a reporter.

"I'm sure there's no one more frustrated than him with how things have turned this year for him"



"In San Diego, I was hitting .240, and threw a bat at a reporter. Thank God you didn't have social media back then"

-John Kruk on Nick Castellanos.



Philadelphia Phillies fans were elated to hear Kruk's comments on Castellanos’ incident and have flooded Twitter with lovely comments for the former MLB athlete.

"God I love Kruker so much!!!! Let him bring us back together again"

Castellanos' fans are rooting for him. Another user tweeted this:

"Let's pick Nick up with a "Let's go Nick" chant tonight. He needs it. And we need him."

Fans are happy that Kruk understands Castellanos' situation.

"Finally someone with some kind of empathy and understanding for Castellanos situation"

Another Phillies fan tweeted this:

"How does Kruk always manage to have the best takes? Love to see someone not go insane on Nick for calling out a loaded question"

Nick Castellanos hasn't been on par this year.

After putting up 34 home runs and 100 RBIs as an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds last season, he has just eight homers this year and 46 RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

Castellanos commented on the situation he's in with his new team:

“It’s very similar to my first year in Cincinnati. You go to a new organization, with new faces, new philosophy, new city, new energy. It’s nothing I can’t adapt to.”

