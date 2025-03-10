"I’m not where I want to be" - When Bryce Harper lamented lacking behind other big league players before move to MLB

Bryce Harper is one of the most popular players in Major League Baseball for several reasons, including his competitive nature and desire to win it all. Even though he has been polarizing at times when he was a younger player, he has matured into a bona fide superstar with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The likely future Hall of Famer entered Major League Baseball as one of the most hyped prospects of all-time. Even before he was drafted by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft, Bryce Harper had been confident enough to be candid about his playing style and abilities as a young player.

This was the case during a 2010 interview with the blog Notes from NatsTown. The future two-time MVP Award winner was asked about his development and where he was hoping to get to. Unsurprisingly, Harper did not hold back on his answer, explaining how he had plenty of development ahead of him if he wanted to reach his goals with the Washington Nationals.

"I can always get better at everything. Everybody can always get better. I have a long ways to go. I’m not where I want to be right now," Harper explained.

Harper spoke about the state of the Washington Nationals in 2010, sharing his appreciation for a number of the team's proven stars, including Stephen Strasburg, Ivan Rodriguez, Adam Dunn and Ryan Zimmerman. These were some of the players that Bryce Harper had hoped he could be playing alongside if he were able to improve enough.

"I want to be up there with all the big guys, with the big club, playing. I can do better in every aspect — hitting, throwing, running, outfield, catching — whatever they need me to do. I can get better in everything," Harper continued.

It would take long for Bryce Harper to achieve that goal as he made the Nationals' Opening Day roster for the 2012 season. Harper wasted little time in making an impact in Major League Baseball, posting a .270 batting average with 22 home runs, 59 RBIs and the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Washington Nationals went on to win the World Series without Bryce Harper

While the Washington Nationals eventually did go on to win a World Series title, it just happened to take place in their first season without Harper. The talented outfielder turned down an extension with the Nationals, ultimately joining the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Even though it appeared that the move to the Phillies would give Harper a legitimate shot to win his first title, the Nationals achieved that goal in the first year without Harper. It was an ironic twist in the storied career of the superstar slugger, who is still seeking his first ring.

