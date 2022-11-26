The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former Seattle Mariners slugger Carlos Santana to a one-year deal worth 6.7-million dollars. This is one of their first major signings of the offseason. Considering the Pirates are known for their low-spending practices, this move does come as somewhat of a surprise.

Carlos Santana is a 13-year MLB veteran who is not lacking in experience. He put up league-average numbers in 2022, hitting for a batting average of .202. His value increased due to his importance in the clubhouse, notably with the Seattle Mariners. The Pirates had a disappointing 2022, and are making strides towards improving for 2023.

Jeff Passan was the first to break the news of this signing, which he reported via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan First baseman Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: es.pn/3u1uRRa First baseman Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: es.pn/3u1uRRa

Pirates fans were thrilled with the move, especially since they weren't expecting it. After finishing the season 38 games under .500, hope was very low in the fan base. They have a promising young player in Oneil Cruz, but were still tied for last in the division with the Cincinnati Reds.

Finishing at the bottom of the division has become all too familiar for the Pittsburgh Pirates and their fans. Even the most passionate and loyal fans can only take so much consistent loss for so long. We are seeing that play out in real-time with the Oakland Athletics and their potential relocation. The Pirates are one of the most historic teams in MLB history, and their fans deserve to see winning seasons.

After a midseason trade with the Kansas City Royals, Mariners fans were quick to embrace Carlos Santana. His offensive play was not always consistent, but his ability to rally the team was. His 15 home runs in 79 games with the team and positive energy went a long way towards endearing him to the Mariners fan base.

Oxford Dictionary Expert @Jsixx__ @JeffPassan He’s gonna help those young guys immensely. Especially O’Neil Cruz. Pirates got a good one @JeffPassan He’s gonna help those young guys immensely. Especially O’Neil Cruz. Pirates got a good one

The Pittsburgh Pirates have added veteran experience to their young team, and the move should pay off in spades.

Pittsburgh Pirates need to show growth and improvement in 2023

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

It would be unfair to expect the Pirates to challenge for a World Series next year, but they do need to show improvement. Another season at the bottom of the National League Central would be devastating for their passionate fanbase. With Oneil Cruz growing into one of the most electric players in baseball, they can hopefully give their fans something to cheer about.

Adding Carlos Santana to this team does not drastically improve their lineup, but it is part of the incremental growth that is needed.

