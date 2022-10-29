Jose Altuve has had a postseason to forget thus far in 2022, but there is no better time to turn things around than now. Altuve is usually one of the most consistent offensive threats on the team and in the MLB. However, this postseason he is hitting for a shockingly low batting average of .188. Instead of being a dominant force at the plate, he has almost become a liability.

Despite poor performances from arguably their top player, the Houston Astros have not lost a game during the playoffs. Their dominant series' against the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners delivered them another American League championship. Doing it all with one of their best players performing poorly makes it all the more impressive.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported on the state of Altuve before game one of the World Series via Twitter.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Jose Altuve was relaxed in front of his locker today, chatty, and mentioned that he wants to get back to focusing better pitch to pitch. "I'm saving my hits for the World Series," he said, sorta joking, sorta not. Jose Altuve was relaxed in front of his locker today, chatty, and mentioned that he wants to get back to focusing better pitch to pitch. "I'm saving my hits for the World Series," he said, sorta joking, sorta not.

In the tweet, Olney reported that he could tell Altuve had meant what he said, even if phrased as a joke. When going through a slump, nobody is more aware of it than the players themselves. There is no catch-all way to bust out of a slump, but the Astros have to hope Altuve can find one quick.

As this tweet from Talkin' Baseball shows, Altuve did not get a hit until game three against the Yankees.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jose Altuve is now 1-for-26 this postseason! Jose Altuve is now 1-for-26 this postseason! https://t.co/OvtViG5LRF

If Altuve stays this cold offensively in the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will be thrilled.

Jose Altuve needs to be a key player against the Philadelphia Phillies

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

Altuve has been a core player for the Houston Astros over their last five years of dominating the American League. If they want this postseason to end with a win, they need Altuve to be better than a .188 batting average.

Of course, Houston Astros fans are already envisioning a storybook ending to Altuve's postseason.

Bonda @BenOndaTop I couldn’t think of a better way to round out this incredible season than Jose Altuve winning World Series MVP. I couldn’t think of a better way to round out this incredible season than Jose Altuve winning World Series MVP.

Ben Verlander provided an excellent breakdown of whether or not Altuve could end his slump in the video posted to YouTube.

For the first time in a long time, Jose Altuve has doubters once again. Given how well he usually performs in clutch situations, expect him to play up to expectations in the World Series.

