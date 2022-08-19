"I'M SCREAMING" "Please tell me they’re performing after that" - MLB Twitter goes into a frenzy after Los Angeles Dodgers announce boy band ENHYPEN as first-pitch guests for Korean Heritage Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced boy band ENHYPEN as their first-pitch guests for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Marlins to commemorate Korean Heritage Night.

The South Korean group is currently stateside to perform in LA at this year’s KCON, a festival celebrating Korean culture and music. It will mark their very first performance on American soil.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Get ready. @ENHYPEN is throwing out the first pitch tomorrow for Korea Night! Be sure to get your tickets at Dodgers.com/korea to see them and get your exclusive Korean Heritage Night hat. Get ready. @ENHYPEN is throwing out the first pitch tomorrow for Korea Night! Be sure to get your tickets at Dodgers.com/korea to see them and get your exclusive Korean Heritage Night hat. https://t.co/Vh73wcBrBJ

The group comprises seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunoo Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki. Sunoo won’t be making the trip since he is recovering from an illness.

They have a very passionate legion of fans, who are naturally very excited. Among them, a few are Dodgers aficionados.

For them in particular, the announcement spells double delight.

유키기다림 @mjung828 @Dodgers @ENHYPEN Omg!! Already have a Dodgers hat but I NEED this one with the SK flag under visor❣️ @Dodgers @ENHYPEN Omg!! Already have a Dodgers hat but I NEED this one with the SK flag under visor❣️

Fia @fia270327 @Dodgers @ENHYPEN ENHYPEN first time setting foot in the US and they get to do the first pitch omgg thank u @Dodgers @ENHYPEN ENHYPEN first time setting foot in the US and they get to do the first pitch omgg thank u

Fans want to know who out of the six attending members will be doing the honors.

As it turns out, the Dodgers are more than happy to keep it a secret.

vell @heesparkles @Dodgers @ENHYPEN BUT CAN U GIVE US SOME SPOILERS OF WHO WILL THROW? @Dodgers @ENHYPEN BUT CAN U GIVE US SOME SPOILERS OF WHO WILL THROW? 👀

Given the tightness of their KCON schedule, some are confused as to how ENHYPEN members are going to accommodate their Dodgers cameo.

유키기다림 @mjung828 @shooongs4 @Dodgers @username_yangjw To be specific, it’s Friday in SK now but in LA it’s still Thurs. SK is 16 hours ahead. So technically EN- will fly out SK’s Friday night and land in LA which will be Friday afternoon… schedule is TIGHT!!! @shooongs4 @Dodgers @username_yangjw To be specific, it’s Friday in SK now but in LA it’s still Thurs. SK is 16 hours ahead. So technically EN- will fly out SK’s Friday night and land in LA which will be Friday afternoon… schedule is TIGHT!!!😭

ENHYPEN will kick off their MANIFESTO world tour next month, with six dates in the US confirmed for October. They will perform at Anaheim’s Honda Center, Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, Atlanta’s Gas South Arena, Houston's Smart Financial Center, and NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

It’s a good time to be a Los Angeles Dodgers fan

If you are a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, then you have had very little to complain about this season. There have been occasional losses here and there, but nothing to cause too much concern.

Starter Clayton Kershaw landed on the IL earlier this month with a back issue and has headed home to Texas to continue his rehab.

The Dodgers are set to activate RHP Dustin May from the 60-day IL to start on Saturday. It will be his first MLB appearance in over 15 months.

May has been out of action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2021. In five starts in Triple-A, he has compiled a 1.89 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 19 innings.

Kershaw's absence until September is certainly a problem, but not one that can’t be mitigated. The Dodgers’ 17-game cushion on top of the NL West guarantees them ample breathing space anyway.

