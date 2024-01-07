"I'm super appreciative that he said those things" - Trevor Bauer reflects on Mookie Betts' previous show of support

Trevor Bauer, a former Cy Young champion, has seen both ups and downs during the last three years. From claiming the ultimate glory during the COVID-19-plagued 2020 season with the LA Dodgers to being cut by the organisation in 2023 on suspicion of violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, Bauer has gone from the heights of success to the depths of despair.

Trevor was forced to find playing time elsewhere, and he signed a contract with the NPB side Yokohama DeNA Baystars.

Bauer had always been vocal about not being guilty, which was proven in court later on, and that he envisioned making a return to the big leagues.

Trevor Bauer talked about the kind things that two-time Fall Classic champion Mookie Betts had said to him after the allegations against Bauer were proved to be false. In October 2023, Mookie said the following for Bauer:

"My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it"

Bauer replied by expressing his heartfelt thanks to his former Dodgers teammate. In the recent interview, Bauer empathized with the fact that Mookie has been a great role model and an amazing teammate while he spent his time on the West Coast playing for the Dodgers.

"Obviously, it's a tough landscape for players to come out, coaches to come out and say things publicly, and I get that. So, I'm super appreciative that he said those things" - Trevor Bauer replying to Mookie Betts comments

Trevor Bauer is hoping for a comeback to the big leagues

Trevor Bauer was outstanding in the majors before his suspension and was just named an All-Star in Japan at their professional level with a 2.76 ERA. His ERA was a miserly 2.24 in a combined 28 starts between his truncated 2020 season and his shortened 2021 campaign due to COVID-19.

He also struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings with a 0.92 WHIP. Bauer anticipates playing in the majors this season because of this.

"Trevor Bauer, Pretty 80mph Curveball" - PitchingNinja

Now that most of his legal troubles have been resolved, Bauer is prepared to return to the MLB. Since June 28, 2021, he has not pitched in the major leagues.

After the accusations, Bauer said in a sit-down interview with Fox News Digital that he had never done anything "criminally," but he still needed to examine himself in the mirror and make changes. And he believes that's something that all 30 MLB teams ought to take into account when speaking with the 32-year-old during his free agency.

