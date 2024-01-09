"I'm wearing confidence" - Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts makes a splash at Golden Globes 2024 as emerging Hollywood producer

Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts recently attended the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards held on January 7, in Beverly Hills, California. The Dodgers star walked the red carpet not only because of his baseball status but also because of his media company, OMG.

Betts was accompanied by his partners Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason. The trio started the Nashville- and Los Angeles-based company in 2020.

"This is our first time being out and being able to attend something like this. We watched it on TV so much," Betts told The Associated Press.

Betts' major focus was networking and getting along with the Hollywood industry's stalwarts.

“That’s the plan, right?” Mookie Betts said. “Just put yourself in the surroundings and you see what happens.”

Betts was dressed formally in a black bow tie, a silver lapel pin, and a black-brimmed hat. However, when asked what he was wearing, he said:

"I'm wearing confidence."

Mookie Betts' Dodgers had a blast this offseason

In the upcoming season, Mookie Betts will be accompanied by one of the biggest stars in the MLB, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. After much anticipation of who would land the Japanese star, the Los Angeles Dodgers lent him a 10-year, $700 million deal to secure his services.

Apart from this, to address their starting rotation, they onboarded Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. They also acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster their starting rotation, which was one of the prime reasons for their early postseason exit last season.

However, they are still left with a few decisions to make. Their franchise's cornerstone, Clayton Kershaw, who has struggled to keep himself healthy throughout the season, is a free agent. It remains to be seen how keen the Dodgers are to retain his services, or will they finally let him go?

With long-term contracts to the Japanese duo and other All-Star acquisitions in Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, anything short of a World Series title would be a disappointment for the club.

