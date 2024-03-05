"I have a muscle injury in my shoulder from excessive masturb****n" - When rapper 50 cent gave unusual excuse for poor first pitch in Mets game

Back in June 2014, rapper Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, had a poor ceremonial pitches in New York Mets history. The rapper took the mound at CitiField and botched his attempt.

His ceremonial first pitch sailed far to the left of the batter's box (when viewing from the front), ending up near the cameraman at first base rather than in the catcher's mitt. Feeling embarrassed, Fiddy laughed off the mound and joined pitcher Jon Niese to return to the dugout to click pictures and sign autographs for fans.

The hilarity didn't just stop there, as the reason that followed for his disastrous pitch was even more bizarre.

"I have a skeletal muscle injury on my left shoulder from excessive masturb*tion so take it easy lol," 50 Cent said on a Reddit AMA session a week after the game.

Another reason that he threw after the game was that he wasn't a professional pitcher.

"It slipped out of my hand. I'm not a professional pitcher, I make music," he added.

50 Cent's brand enters into a multi-year partnership with Astros and other teams

50 Cent keeps balling off the field as well as raking in good money from his Sire Spirits brand. In an attempt to market the brand, what's better than to do so with major league teams?

In March 2023, the celebrity announced that he was entering into multi-year partnership deals with teams across the MLB, NFL and NBA. The list includes the Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

The financials of the deals are not known. In a press release, the rapper opened up about his engagement with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the partnership.

“I had the opportunity to meet with the Timberwolves and knew they were the perfect partners for Sire Spirits,” 50 Cent said. “I am a big fan of the team, and I am excited to spend more time in Minnesota and get to know all the fans.”

According to Datanyze.com, Sire Spirits rakes in $1 million to $5 million annually. The company was launched in 2018 and is trending in a positive direction, with more future collaborations possibly on the way.

