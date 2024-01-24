“He’s 30 Cent now”: 50 Cent going viral after showing major weight loss sparks meme fest online

50 Cent, the American rapper and television producer, has recently gone viral after losing a considerable amount of weight in recent photos. Fans are weighing in on the transformation with surprising comments online.

The 48-year-old shared various pictures of himself posing on Instagram in the past couple of weeks. The rapper has not been out of the public eye for long but appeared to have slimmed down quite a bit, as per XXL.

Expand Tweet

While some fans took the opportunity to make jokes, others were concerned about the methods he was using for weight loss. Some showed concern over the rapper considering a possible health issue, while others suspect he took the popular Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to achieve his slimmer figure, as per Page Six.

50 Cents weight loss in new photos surprises fans

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, was born on July 6, 1975, in South Jamaica, a neighborhood of Queens, Jackson. He began pursuing a musical career in 1996. The rapper has since released five studio albums, 76 singles, 88 music videos, and more.

He is a hip-hop artist and business mogul who rose to fame with his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin and other songs, including Magic Stick, Hate It or Love It, How We Do, and Hate Bein' Sober, as per Rolling Stone.

In the past couple of weeks, 50 Cent has flaunted his weight loss through various posts wearing expensive outfits. In one of them, he is seen wearing a white Amiri T-shirt under a black velvet blazer, gray jeans, and a pair of white Air Force 1 Nike sneakers, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He captioned the picture:

"🎥GLG🚦GreenLightGang 2024 I’m gonna shake things up. time to work let’s get it!"

Fans soon noticed how different 50 Cent looked and wondered if he had used the popular drug Ozempic to achieve a sudden weight loss. However, a source close to the rapper told Page Six that he is not on Ozempic and has been on a “rigorous” training program for eight months.

They told the media outlet that the Grammy winner began training for “three hours a day, every day” before he kicked off his Final Lap tour last summer.

The tour began on July 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City and ended on December 14, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. It consisted of 103 shows and three legs across North America, Europe, and Asia, as per XXL.

Netizens took to social media to give their opinions on 50 Cent's transformation. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, 50 Cent's weight was criticized after he made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022, as per Hip Hop Dx. While performing his 2003 hit single In Da Club, the rapper hung upside down, mimicking what he did in the music video. It prompted the fans to quip about the emcee's apparent weight gain at the time.

Expand Tweet

Nick Cannon was also among the people who commented about the rapper's weight. In June 2023, the Wild ‘N Out host, 43, said 50 looked like he had "a pack of hot dogs on the back of his neck" and called him "fat." He quipped at the time:

"You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin.'"

Meanwhile, weight loss is not the only thing 50 Cent has changed about himself this year. He also spoke about practicing abstinence on Instagram on January 9, 2024, as per Page Six.