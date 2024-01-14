50 Cent, $40 Million net worth rapper, takes courtside throne at TD Garden

Rapper 50 Cent attended the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game last night. Dressed in a white hoodie, he gathered great attention and got the broadcast camera moving around him at the TD Garden Arena.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was also seen greeting the rapper at the end of the game as the Celtics hosted the Rockets on Saturday.

Valued at a net worth of $40 million by Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent has appeared at the courtside in many of the Rockets games this season. Last night, he was seen posing for picture requests from fans after the game ended in a 113-145 loss for the Rockets.

50 Cent has multiple collaborations with the Rockets

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has had a partnership with the Houston Rockets through his Sire Spirits brand since March 2022, which encompasses Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. Cent has extended his reach into the sports arena with a multi-year collaboration.

This partnership leverages various elements, including Sire Spirits-themed bars, a dedicated court-side section, a private suite reserved for Jackson and the transformation of the Red & White Wine Bistro into the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant at the Toyota Center.

Additionally, through his G-Unity Foundation Business Lab, 50 Cent has established programs aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills and qualities in students. The collaboration with the Rockets has provided an opportunity for students to engage with business leaders, receive valuable insights, and participate in a 'Shark Tank' style model, where the winning student receives grants and funds to launch their project.

Jackson's venture into the beverage industry is well-documented, with his previous involvement with Glacéau's Vitaminwater notably contributing to his standing as an astute entrepreneur. He earned an estimated $100 million from his minority equity stake in the parent company during its $4.1 billion acquisition by Coca-Cola.

