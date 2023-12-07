"I don't have to prepare" - When lifelong Cubs fan Vince Vaughn got Wrigley Field singing in unison during World Series

Acting, comedy, and the Chicago Cubs are the three things one would associate with Vince Vaughn. So, when the World Series returned to Wrigley Field in 2016, the lifelong Cubs fan had to be there.

Vaughn was in attendance during Game 4 as the Cubs trailed the erstwhile Cleveland Indians 2-1 in the series. During the seventh inning, with the Cubs down 7-1 on the night, Vaughn was given the honor of leading the home fans in singing ‘Take me out to the ball game’ - a Wrigley Field tradition.

When asked by MLB.com how he prepared himself for that moment, Vaughn said:

"I don't have to prepare. I've got all the Chicagoans here at Wrigley singing with me. Raise your voices; try to bring some energy to the team."

The Cubs went on to drop the game 7-2 and succumbed to a 3-1 deficit. However, we all know what happened in the three games that followed.

The Cubs completed an epic turnaround to win the holy grail for the first time in 108 years. Maybe Vaughn’s performance was just the lucky charm they needed to snap the curse of Billy Goat.

Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Cubs connection goes back decades

One of Vince Vaughn’s favorite childhood memories was being let out of school early so he could watch the Cubs take on the San Diego Padres in the 1984 National League Championship Series. He had to wait 32 more years before the Cubs eventually made it to the World Series, and when they did, he was never going to miss it.

In a conversation with the Chicago Tribune prior to attending Game 4 in 2016, Vaughn couldn’t contain his excitement. He said:

"I remember coming a lot as a kid. It's just a different atmosphere but it's the same Wrigley Field. There's a little bit of pageantry, but we have the ivy on the wall and a few more billboards then we used to have. But I'm excited."

Vaughn had considered traveling to Cleveland for Game 7 but couldn’t due to prior commitments. Thankfully for him, the Cubs got the job done.

