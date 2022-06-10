"I reiterate, this team f***g HATED Girardi" "Amazing turnaround" - Philadelphia Phillies fans take to Twitter after club goes on a season-high 7 straight wins

The Philadelphia Phillies are baseball's hottest team. The team has stampeded to a seventh straight win but still find themselves in third place in the National League East, 9.5 games behind the New York Mets. They are also 3.5 games behind the second-placed Atlanta Braves.

Phillies fans, well-known to be some of the most passionate in baseball, are energized. The Phillies won eight games in a row in August of last year, and before that, they last won eight in a row all the way back in 2011. Incidentally, 2011 was the last year that the Philadelphia Phillies made the postseason.

Philadelphia Phillies fans take to Twitter to celebrate their team's 7th straight win

Because the Phillies are in a division with the Mets, it is rather difficult for them to aspire to the top of the NL East. The New York Mets are just too good. They have won 38 games, the best in the National League.

Phillies fans, however, are feeling the tide of change for a team that has not had any real success in years.

Fans are increasingly looking to Bryce Harper. Harper came to the Phillies from the Washington Nationals following the 2018 season. Harper has had great success in Philadelphia, including winning the 2021 NL MVP Award.

Harper's contract, however, at $26 million per year, is a lot for fans to stomach if he isn't getting the team any closer to the postseason. Largely, the reaction was positive, with Phillies fans celebrating the streak. Although proud of their team, fans were sure to remember there is a long way to go before the Phillies can catch the Mets.

The win came last night over the Milwaukee Brewers, who are in a tight race with the St. Louis Cardinals for top spot in the NL Central. The Phillies won 8-3 to complete the series sweep. The streak comes just days after the Phillies fired Joe Girardi, their manager since 2020. Fans who have shared their thoughts online do not seem to miss Joe Girardi in the dugout at all.

Home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Odubel Herrera helped secure the deal for the Phillies over the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Philles will return to Philadelphia on Friday to kick off a three-game series at home against Seth Beer and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will be keen to keep this streak alive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far