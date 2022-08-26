"I feel like I kind of look the same" - Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens relives her "High School Musical" legacy during an interview with Kelly Clarkson

In June 2022, Vanessa Hudgens, the Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker's girlfriend, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and reminisced about her "High School Musical" days. Vanessa skyrocketed to fame after starring in the film series as Gabriella Montez.

Hudgens recalled meeting her co-stars Zac Ephron and Lucas Grabeel on the set.

“I remember meeting Zac for the first time, meeting Lucas for the first time."

Disney @Disney Bet on it! Stream the film on @DisneyPlus. Is today the 15th anniversary of High School Musical 2?Bet on it!Stream the film on @DisneyPlus. Is today the 15th anniversary of High School Musical 2? 🎵 Bet on it! 🎵 Stream the film on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/kcE5HcGmW8

Speaking about Ashley Tisdale, who played the role of Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, Hudgens added:

"Me and Ashley had already met cause we did a commercial together a month prior."

Queen☆ @QUEENP0P_ Sharpay Evans is an icon Sharpay Evans is an icon https://t.co/fsqsQqD85Q

As Vanessa recollected memories, she became nostalgic and said:

“It’s wild. The time just keeps flying.”

"Vanessa Hudgens Reflects On 'High School Musical' Legacy & Meeting Zac Efron For The First Time." - The Kelly Ckarkson Show

When Kelly Clarkson asked Vanessa if Gen Alpha recognizes her, she quipped and said:

"I feel like I kind of look the same still — good genes, good genes!"

Vaneesa Hudgens seemed to know the answer to what keeps the popularity of "High School Musical" alive.

Vanessa Hudgens explains why "High School Musical" continues to dominate in 2022

Vanessa with Cole Tucker.

Although "High School Musical" has been out for 16 years, Vanessa discuseed the formula for the series' enduring success. She asserted that the "magic of musicals" was the reason for the musical's massive success. She said:

"It’s so crazy because it continues to live on for generations. That’s like the magic of musicals though. Musicals just have this legacy about them — they don’t go out of style.”

In "High School Musical," Vannessa essayed the role of Gabriella Montez, the love interest of Troy Bolton played by Zac Efron. Vanessa and Zac ended up dating in real life for five years before calling it quits in 2010.

☆ @nostalgicbbv August 22, 2010: Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron at the beach in Maui, Hawaii. August 22, 2010: Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron at the beach in Maui, Hawaii. https://t.co/TruNMbrI4D

Currently, Vanessa is dating baseball player, Cole Tucker. The pair made their romance official on Instagram in February 2021.

Cole now plays with the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Edited by Windy Goodloe